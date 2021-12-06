In July 2018, Joseph Muguti was elected to Ward 5 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 594 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chikomba RDC with 594 votes, beating Emanuel Matarutse of MDC Alliance with 671 votes, Paul Chigwaza of MDC T with 68 votes, and Tsitsi Shape of ZIPP with 14 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

