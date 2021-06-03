Difference between revisions of "Joseph Musakwa"
'''Joseph Musakwa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.
Latest revision as of 18:45, 3 June 2021
Justice
Joseph Musakwa
Image via Judicial Services Commission
|Judge
|Appointed by
|President Robert Mugabe
Joseph Musakwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.
Career
On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as Supreme Court justices by Elizabeth Gwaunza.[1]
References
- ↑ ARNOLD FANDISO, Supreme Court judges sworn in, NewsDay, Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021