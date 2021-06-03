Difference between revisions of "Joseph Musakwa"

Pindula

'''Joseph Musakwa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]].  He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.
 
==Career==
On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as [[Supreme Court]] justices by [[Elizabeth Gwaunza]].<ref name="ND">ARNOLD FANDISO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/supreme-court-judges-sworn-in/ Supreme Court judges sworn in], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021</ref>
==References==
 
Justice

Joseph Musakwa
Photo of Joseph Musakwa
Judge
Appointed byPresident Robert Mugabe

Joseph Musakwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.

Career

On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as Supreme Court justices by Elizabeth Gwaunza.[1]


References

  1. ARNOLD FANDISO, Supreme Court judges sworn in, NewsDay, Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021
