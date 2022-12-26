Difference between revisions of "Joseph Musakwa"

He was one of the judges in the case following [[Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot]].

On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as [[Supreme Court]] justices by [[Elizabeth Gwaunza]].<ref name="ND">ARNOLD FANDISO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/supreme-court-judges-sworn-in/ Supreme Court judges sworn in], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021</ref>

'''Joseph Musakwa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President [[ Robert Mugabe ]] in ''' 2005 ''' .

Service/Career

