Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Joseph Musakwa"

Page Discussion
 
Line 80: Line 80:
 
| footnotes          =  
 
| footnotes          =  
 
}}
 
}}
'''Joseph Musakwa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]].  He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.
+
'''Joseph Musakwa''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]].  He was appointed by President [[Robert Mugabe]] in '''2005'''.
  
==Career==
+
==Service/Career==
 
+
On '''3 June 2015''', '''Musakwa''' was one of the six judges sworn in as [[Supreme Court]] justices by [[Elizabeth Gwaunza]]. <ref name="ND">ARNOLD FANDISO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/supreme-court-judges-sworn-in/ Supreme Court judges sworn in], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021</ref>
On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as [[Supreme Court]] justices by [[Elizabeth Gwaunza]].<ref name="ND">ARNOLD FANDISO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/supreme-court-judges-sworn-in/ Supreme Court judges sworn in], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021</ref>
 
  
 +
He was one of the judges in the case following [[Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot]].
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Judges]]
 +
[[Category:Judges]]
 +
[[Category:Judges]]
  
 
[[Category:Judges]]
 
[[Category:Judges]]

Latest revision as of 17:26, 26 December 2022

Justice

Joseph Musakwa
Photo of Joseph Musakwa
Judge
Appointed byPresident Robert Mugabe

Joseph Musakwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.

Service/Career

On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as Supreme Court justices by Elizabeth Gwaunza. [1]

He was one of the judges in the case following Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot.

References

  1. ARNOLD FANDISO, Supreme Court judges sworn in, NewsDay, Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Joseph_Musakwa&oldid=122125"