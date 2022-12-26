Difference between revisions of "Joseph Musakwa"
Latest revision as of 17:26, 26 December 2022
Justice
Joseph Musakwa
Image via Judicial Services Commission
|Judge
|Appointed by
|President Robert Mugabe
Joseph Musakwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2005.
Service/Career
On 3 June 2015, Musakwa was one of the six judges sworn in as Supreme Court justices by Elizabeth Gwaunza. [1]
He was one of the judges in the case following Zimbabwe 2007 Coup Plot.
References
- ↑ ARNOLD FANDISO, Supreme Court judges sworn in, NewsDay, Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 3, 2021