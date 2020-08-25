Difference between revisions of "Joseph Muzondo"
Joseph Muzondo is a notable Zimbabwean painter and sculptor whose works have been exhibited in the 1980s and 1990s.
Background
Joseph Muzondo was born in 1953. Taught informally by his uncle, Joseph Muzondo subsequently joined BAT Visual Art Studios in Durban and was among the first students of Frank McEwen's Workshop School. He studied and taught in Tanzania and Austria, and has exhibited worldwide. His work is in the collections of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.