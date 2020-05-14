Difference between revisions of "Joseph Mwembe"

In July 2018, Joseph Mwembe was elected to Ward 6 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2302 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Binga RDC with 2302 votes, beating Makemore Mudimba of Zanu-PF with 248 votes, Naison Musoja Mundia of PRC with 72 votes, Wala Mudimba, independent, with 52 votes and Lazarus Munsaka of ZIPP with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

