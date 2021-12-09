Joseph Nemaisa, or two persons of the same name, were former ZRP officers.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Chelpac / Kidsdale / Pachirera

In 2019, Augustine Chihuri and two serving senior officers faced arrest on charges of criminal abuse office, after Chihuri allegedly instructed Superintendent Edward Marodza and Inspector Joseph Nemaisa to arrest a Harare couple and illegally grab their fleet of vehicles and title deeds to a Harare house at gunpoint on trumped up criminal charges.

Bigboy Pachirera, was the director of Chelpac Investments Private Limited, and was once transport manager at Chihuri’s company called Kidsdale Enterprises Private Limited. He worked for Chihuri between 1998 and December 2013. Around September 2013, Chihuri allegedly trumped up criminal charges against Mr Pachirera before assigning Marodza to lead the investigation team. Pachirera was charged with corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined under Section 173(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was also charged with theft of trust property as well as fraud.

Mr Pachirera was accused of defrauding Chihuri of $81 000 despite the fact that no audit report had been compiled in respect of Kidsdale. Chihuri made a formal report against Pachirera at Chitungwiza Police Station on 9 September 2013, and asked Nemaisa to lead the team of investigators.

On 21 December 2013, Marodza placed Mr Pachirera’s Tipper trucks which were parked along Sherwood Road in Waterfalls under police guard. He had to send armed police officers to do the guard duties. The following day, Marodza summoned Mr Pachirera to his office where he demanded company registration documents for Chelnpac Investments. Mr Pachirera complied and was later locked up at Harare Central Police Station. He was transferred to Chitungwiza police cells before being taken to court when the permissible detention period had lapsed. A Chitungwiza magistrate unconditionally released Mr Pachirera citing over-detention.

In January 2014, police officers, without any court order, seized two construction trucks belonging to Mr Pachirera worth $250 000. The vehicles were taken to Vehicle Theft Squad in Southerton despite the fact that it was not stolen property. In the same month, the detectives led by Nemaisa also arrested Mrs Pachirera and demanded to be shown more property belonging to Mr Pachirera.

Marodza was stationed at Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Marondera District headquarters while Nemaisa was at Chikurubi Support Unit.

Events