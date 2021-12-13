No information could be found on his age , place of birth , or family.

Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa, or two persons of the same name, were former ZRP officers. On retirement, he became a lawyer.

Personal Details

He has a son named Courage.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Chelpac / Kidsdale / Pachirera

In 2019, Augustine Chihuri and two serving senior officers faced arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office, after Chihuri allegedly instructed Superintendent Edward Marodza and Inspector Joseph Nemaisa to arrest a Harare couple and illegally grab their fleet of vehicles and title deeds to a Harare house at gunpoint on trumped up criminal charges.

Bigboy Pachirera, was the director of Chelpac Investments Private Limited, and was once transport manager at Chihuri’s company called Kidsdale Enterprises Private Limited. He worked for Chihuri between 1998 and December 2013. Around September 2013, Chihuri allegedly trumped up criminal charges against Mr Pachirera before assigning Marodza to lead the investigation team. Pachirera was charged with corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined under Section 173(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was also charged with theft of trust property as well as fraud.

Mr Pachirera was accused of defrauding Chihuri of $81 000 despite the fact that no audit report had been compiled in respect of Kidsdale. Chihuri made a formal report against Pachirera at Chitungwiza Police Station on 9 September 2013, and asked Nemaisa to lead the team of investigators.

On 21 December 2013, Marodza placed Mr Pachirera’s Tipper trucks which were parked along Sherwood Road in Waterfalls under police guard. He had to send armed police officers to do the guard duties. The following day, Marodza summoned Mr Pachirera to his office where he demanded company registration documents for Chelnpac Investments. Mr Pachirera complied and was later locked up at Harare Central Police Station. He was transferred to Chitungwiza police cells before being taken to court when the permissible detention period had lapsed. A Chitungwiza magistrate unconditionally released Mr Pachirera citing over-detention.

In January 2014, police officers, without any court order, seized two construction trucks belonging to Mr Pachirera worth $250 000. The vehicles were taken to Vehicle Theft Squad in Southerton despite the fact that it was not stolen property. In the same month, the detectives led by Nemaisa also arrested Mrs Pachirera and demanded to be shown more property belonging to Mr Pachirera.

Marodza was stationed at Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Marondera District headquarters while Nemaisa was at Chikurubi Support Unit.

Events

Chadcombe Armed Robbery

On 6 December 2021, retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa received a call, at 20h30, to say his house, in Chadcombe Harare where his family was, was being robbed by five armed men. He returned home and engaged in a gun fight, killing three of the robbers. One of the robbers had switched on the iron to torture the wife.

The three men killed were:

Tariro Gora, 21, of Sanyati, and of 1 Commando Barracks, Harare, a rogue soldier who escaped from duty with a service rifle.

Charles Chirara, 30, another ZNA soldier. Living 573 Ushewokunze, Harare.



Chirara was one of over 10 suspects in the US$2.7 million ZB bank cash-in-transit heist in January, and had been released on bail by the High Court, or also reported, Charles Chirara was on bail pending trial for the ZB Bank robbery involving US$2 775 000.00 and ZWL$40 000.00 cash-in-transit which occurred in Nyabira (Nyabira Armed Robbery) on 6 January 2021.

Brian Koga Tendere, 39, (or 38), of Chikupo Village, Murewa.

Tendere was recently released from prison after serving a ten-year sentence for a robbery case which occurred in Borrowdale, Harare, in year 2011, and attempted murder.



On 8 December 2021, ZRP arrested the other two suspects. They were:

Francis Takura (33), ex-Constable of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, discharged from the Police Support Unit in year 2018 . See [[1]]

. See [[1]] Private Virimai Nyandoro (37) of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The Police also identified the three suspects who were shot dead through the National Fingerprints Bureau and the Police Scenes of Crime.

Police recovered a long bar shifting spanner, five screwdrivers, short bar spirit level, wheel spanner, pliers, AK47 magazine loaded with 17×7.62 mm live rounds, 12x 7.62 mm spent cartridges and a Norinco Pistol with a magazine of six rounds at the scene of crime. Investigations have revealed that the Norinco pistol was stolen through robbery on 5 November 2021 at a house along Bishop Gaul Avenue, Harare. Further investigations led to the recovery of a .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight, a 303 rifle, an AK 47 magazine loaded with 25 live rounds, 303 rifle magazine loaded with seven live rounds hidden in Tariro Gora’s room in 1 Commando Barracks.