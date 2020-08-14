Difference between revisions of "Joseph Nyandoro"

In July 2018, Joseph Nyandoro was elected to Ward 7 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1219 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Bikita RDC with 1219 votes, beating Tizirai Lovemore Nhenga of MDC-Alliance with 526 votes and Lovemore Chitesa of NPP with 73 votes. [1]

