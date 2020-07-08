Difference between revisions of "Joseph Tuhwe"

In July 2018, Joseph Tuhwe was elected to Ward 4 Sanyati RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3008 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Sanyati RDC with 3008 votes, beating Davison Maveza of MDC-Alliance with 322 votes. [1]

