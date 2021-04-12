Difference between revisions of "Joshua Chinonyengerwa"
In July 2018, Joshua Chinonyengerwa was elected to Ward 1 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 6687 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Epworth Local Board with 6687 votes, beating Honour Taedzwa of Zanu PF with 3782 votes, Loveson Dube of PRC with 208 votes, Collen Malah Makeleni of PRC with 180 votes, Zacharia Isaac Ncube, independent with 86 votes, and Mary Zimunya of ZIPP with 79 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
