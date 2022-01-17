Difference between revisions of "Joshua Dhube"
Bishop Joshua Dhube was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
- 1971 - Joined ANC (Muzoremwa)
- 1972 - Chairman ANC branches, Melsetter (Chimanimani) area
- 1977 - Worked for Legal Aid Organisation
- 1980 - Zanu PF MP, Manicaland.
Personal Details
Born: 10 January 1934, Mutmbara Mission, Melsetter District.
Father a teacher and pastor. Originally South African Mission Church, renamed United Baptist Church.
Marriage: April 1960.
School / Education
Primary: Ndima, then Rusitu Mission.
Bible School, Rusitu Mission.
Entered the church. Studies in Swaziland.
1971 - BSc Bible, Philadelphis College of Bible Studies. (Also studied Law at La Salle Extension University in Chicago - finished in detention). [1]
Service / Career
July 1971, returned to Chimanimani. Consecrated Bishop at Biriri School.
Joined UANC. Activist during Pearce Commission. Worked underground. Both Rhodesian govt. and Church opposed to political activities.
1975 - arrested. Detained, Wha Wha.
1977 - released. Volunteers for Zanu PF.
1980 - elected, House of ASsembly, Zanu PF. Manicaland.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022