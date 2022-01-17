Bishop Joshua Dhube was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1971 - Joined ANC (Muzoremwa)

1972 - Chairman ANC branches, Melsetter (Chimanimani) area

1977 - Worked for Legal Aid Organisation

1980 - Zanu PF MP, Manicaland.

Personal Details

Born: 10 January 1934, Mutmbara Mission, Melsetter District.

Father a teacher and pastor. Originally South African Mission Church, renamed United Baptist Church.

Marriage: April 1960.



School / Education

Primary: Ndima, then Rusitu Mission.

Bible School, Rusitu Mission.

Entered the church. Studies in Swaziland.

1971 - BSc Bible, Philadelphis College of Bible Studies. (Also studied Law at La Salle Extension University in Chicago - finished in detention). [1]



Service / Career

July 1971, returned to Chimanimani. Consecrated Bishop at Biriri School.

Joined UANC. Activist during Pearce Commission. Worked underground. Both Rhodesian govt. and Church opposed to political activities.

1975 - arrested. Detained, Wha Wha.

1977 - released. Volunteers for Zanu PF.

1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF. Manicaland.



Events

Further Reading