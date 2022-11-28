The Birmingham-born midfielder has travelled throughout Europe for tournaments with the Wolves academy, and locally they play against opposite sides from the other Premiership clubs.

In 2022, Joshua, who was aged 15, was promoted to Wolves' U18s and was part of the team that played Newcastle in the EPL U18 league on 26 November 2022.<ref name="Soccer24">, Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/11/27/young-zim-forward-making-strides-at-wolverhampton/ Young Zim forward making strides at Wolverhampton], Published 27 November 2022, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Joshua is the son of television presenter and award-winning gospel musician '''[[Carole Nyakudya]]''' – an entrepreneur and philanthropist and Nathan based in England’s second-largest city, Birmingham.<ref name="Pan African Football">, Carlos Khumalo, [https://panafricanfootball.com/2020/09/17/13-year-old-ace-has-to-choose-between-zimbabwe-and-england/ 13-YEAR- OLD ACE HAS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN ZIMBABWE AND ENGLAND], Published 17 September 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022</ref>

