'''Joshua Nyakudya''' is an England-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the academy team of Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
 
Latest revision as of 08:00, 28 November 2022

Joshua Nyakudya
Joshua Nyakudya.jpeg
BornJoshua Nyakudya
Birmingham, England
ResidenceBirmingham
OrganizationWolverhampton Wanderers Football Club
Parents
  • Nathan (father)
  • Carole (mother)

Joshua Nyakudya is an England-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the academy team of Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Personal Details

Joshua is the son of television presenter and award-winning gospel musician Carole Nyakudya – an entrepreneur and philanthropist and Nathan based in England’s second-largest city, Birmingham.[1]

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

In 2022, Joshua, who was aged 15, was promoted to Wolves' U18s and was part of the team that played Newcastle in the EPL U18 league on 26 November 2022.[2]

The Birmingham-born midfielder has travelled throughout Europe for tournaments with the Wolves academy, and locally they play against opposite sides from the other Premiership clubs.

Trivia

His favourite players are Wolves player Adama Traore, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

In 2020, Joshua said he would want to represent the Three Lions, and not The Warriors because England nurtured his footballing talents. He said:

Definitely playing for England is the goal. Apart from playing international football for England, I would also like to play for one of the big clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, or any one of the top six sides – and win big trophies like the Champions League.

Further Reading

  1. , Carlos Khumalo, 13-YEAR- OLD ACE HAS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN ZIMBABWE AND ENGLAND, Published 17 September 2020, Retrieved 28 November 2022
  2. , Virjo Mufaro, Young Zim forward making strides at Wolverhampton, Published 27 November 2022, Retrieved 28 November 2022
