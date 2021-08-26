|description= Joshua Kurt Sacco is a Zimbabwean musician and politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF.



Joshua Kurt Sacco is a Zimbabwean musician and politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF.

Background

Joshua Sacco was born in Cape Town, South Africa. Sacco came to Zimbabwe aged three, with his parents who sought refuge in the country from apartheid South Africa after their involvement in anti-apartheid blitzkrieg with the African National Congress (ANC).

After crossing into Zimbabwe in 1981, the Saccos settled in Chimanimani, where they later established a non-profit learning institution called Nyahode Learning Centre.[1]

Parents

Sacco was born to Robert Paul and Mary Elizabeth.[1]

Age

Joshua Sacco was born on August 22, 1978.[1]

Siblings

Sacco was born into a family of three boys. His two brothers are based in the United Kingdom.[1]

Wife

Joshua Sacco is married to Mercy Vhiki a granddaughter to the late Chief Benjamin Muusha.[1]

Children

Sacco and his wife have four daughters.[1]

Religion

Sacco and his family are members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). He is the ZCC branch co-coordinator in Chimanimani.[1]

Education

He did Grade 1 to 7 at Kwirire Primary School and proceeded to Nyahode Secondary for his secondary education. At Nyahode, Sacco was part of the school choir. Sacco did his Advanced Level at Mutare Boys High. When he was in Grade 3 at Kwirire Primary, the teachers used to take him back to Grade 1 for Shona lessons. Sacco said he learnt Shona the hard way because the naughty kids would teach him vulgar words.[1]

Career

After school, he worked at his parents’ learning centre in Chimanimani. He later left to start his sawmilling business.

Music

Joshua Sacco is the lead singer for the Radiation Band, which is famed for the song Chenjera which was a land reform jingle. Sacco and Radiation Band competed in the United Nations Development Programme talent search competition dubbed Artistes Against Poverty.

Politics

Sacco joined Zanu-PF in 1999 when he joined a cell. He rose through the ranks to become a member of the national youth league executive and Central Committee.

Joshua Sacco contested in the 2013 Zanu PF primary elections and lost to Samuel Undenge. Sacco claimed to have won the 2013 intra-party contest and accused Dr Undenge and cronies of electoral fraud. In 2018, Sacco took part in the Zanu PF primaries and won resoundingly.

He amassed 5 760 votes, which were the highest in the province, and fourth in Zimbabwe. Sacco went on to become Chimanimani East Member of Parliament.[1]

Controversies

Westward Hall Primary School

Sacco allegedly founded Westward Hall Primary School in ward 14, Chimanimani, which was ordered to be closed by the local District Administrator and Ministry of Education in early February 2014.

But the district administrator and the education ministry refused to register the primary school when the new term started in January and ordered the teachers to shut it down with immediate effect. The parents received no support from ZANU PF and their children were abandoned by the school.

The school operated without being registered and without a curriculum, using unqualified teachers chosen for their support of ZANU PF. The fake teachers allegedly taught ZANU PF party philosophy and liberation war songs.

Westward was located on property once owned by Border Timbers, which was illegally invaded by ZANU PF supporters who settled there. Sacco and his ZANU PF rival Samuel Undenge promised them security from eviction and promoted the school during the campaign period.[2]

In March 2019, Sacco was booed by the angry villagers during an address at Chimanimani’s Skyline.

The victims, some of whose loved ones were either missing or perished in the wake of Cyclone Idai, accused Sacco of running away from the constituency with his family. They also accused him of going on national television claiming that students from St Charles Lwanga High School had been rescued, when they were actually still marooned at their school, desperate for rescue.

In his defence, Joshua Sacco said he was misled by social media and some people in Chimanimani that the students had been rescued by the army. Sacco said:

"On the issue of St Charles Lwanga, I was advised that the army had rescued the children. I even got images through social media images, but a few minutes later, I was told that children had returned back to school because of bad weather. I did interviews with journalists and a few minutes later, I was corrected with the new position. There was no malice to lie to the nation. I asked the ZBC reporter to retract but failed to do so. I did not run away, but I was in a position of danger and actually knew that I was the one with information and I had to drive to Mutare and alert the Department of Civil Protection. I was the first person who alerted President Emmerson Mnangagwa through the Office of the Vice-President. By the time, the President was already on his way out of the country."

Awards

In 2018, Joshua Sacco received the award for Rural Businessman of the year for Manicaland Province from the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce at a ceremony held in Mutare.