Joshua Tapambgwa is a Zimbabwean banker the former Chief Executive (CE) of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe.

Career

Stanbic Bank

He joined Stanbic Bank on 1 September 2002 as Head of Finance and rose through the ranks to become CE in 2008.

He stepped down on 31 December 2020, after an illustrious 18 years at the Standard Bank Group subsidiary. Tapambgwa was first promoted to Executive Director, Finance in 2005 then Chief Executive in 2008.

In 2020 during Tapambgwa's tenure, Stanbic Bank was named Best Bank in Zimbabwe by two reputable institutions Europe, Middle East and Africa Finance and The Banker respectively.[1]

References