Revision as of 12:06, 11 January 2021
Joshua Tapambgwa is a Zimbabwean banker the former Chief Executive (CE) of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe.
Background
Children
His son David Tapambgwa was shot and killed in 2018 by an armed robber as he defended his mother from a gang that had broken into their Umwinsdale home. His son was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park.
He has another son named Tinotenda.[1]
Career
Stanbic Bank
He joined Stanbic Bank on 1 September 2002 as Head of Finance and rose through the ranks to become CE in 2008.
He stepped down on 31 December 2020, after an illustrious 18 years at the Standard Bank Group subsidiary. Tapambgwa was first promoted to Executive Director, Finance in 2005 then Chief Executive in 2008.
In 2020 during Tapambgwa's tenure, Stanbic Bank was named Best Bank in Zimbabwe by two reputable institutions Europe, Middle East and Africa Finance and The Banker respectively.[2]
References
- ↑ Stanbic CEO’S slain son buried, H-Metro, Published: July 26, 2018, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Stanbic Bank Boss Tapambgwa Steps Down, Pindula News, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021