Josiah De Disciple

Josiah De Disciple real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples together with Mr JazziQ.

Background

Josiah De Disciple is from Alexandra Township in South Africa.

Real Name

Josiah Makoela

Age

Josiah De Disciple was born in 1991.[1]

Social Media & Contacts

  • Mobile: +27715271231[1]

Career

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Josiah De Disciple, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
