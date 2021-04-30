Difference between revisions of "Josiah De Disciple"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Josiah De Disciple '''Josiah De Disciple''' real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano du...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:24, 30 April 2021
Josiah De Disciple real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples together with Mr JazziQ.
Background
Josiah De Disciple is from Alexandra Township in South Africa.
Real Name
Josiah Makoela
Age
Josiah De Disciple was born in 1991.[1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Mobile: +27715271231[1]
- Facebook: Josiah De Disciple
Career
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Josiah De Disciple, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 30, 2021