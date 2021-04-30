Difference between revisions of "Josiah De Disciple"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Josiah De Disciple '''Josiah De Disciple''' real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano du...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
==Career==
==Career==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 28:
|Line 36:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Josiah De Disciple, Josiah De Disciple real name, Josiah De Disciple videos, Josiah De Disciple album download, Josiah De Disciple album
|keywords= Josiah De Disciple, Josiah De Disciple real name, Josiah De Disciple videos, Josiah De Disciple album download, Josiah De Disciple album
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Josiah De Disciple.jpg
|image= Josiah De Disciple.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 08:32, 30 April 2021
Josiah De Disciple real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples together with Mr JazziQ.
Background
Josiah De Disciple is from Alexandra Township in South Africa.
Real Name
Josiah Makoela
Age
Josiah De Disciple was born in 1991.[1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Mobile: +27715271231[1]
- Facebook: Josiah De Disciple
Career
On 30 April 2021, Josiah De Disciple released Spirits of Makoela, Vol. 2: The Reintroduction. On the album, Josiah de Disciple did not enlist popular names but opted to work with new and upcoming artists which included Badimo on the title track, Spirits of Makoela, Cecil M on Moratuwa, Jessica LM on Khuzeka, and Rams De Violionist on Violin Blues. The only established artist on the album was Kabza De Small who produced Sponono which features Fency, and Manuel.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Spirit Of Makoela Vol. 2 (The Reintroduction) (2021)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Josiah De Disciple, Music In Africa, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ Josiah De Disciple releases Spirits of Makoela, Vol. 2: The Reintroduction, Just Nje, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021