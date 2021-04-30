Josiah De Disciple

Josiah De Disciple real name Josiah Makoela, is a South African music producer and member of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples together with Mr JazziQ.

Background

Josiah De Disciple is from Alexandra Township in South Africa.

Real Name

Josiah Makoela

Age

Josiah De Disciple was born in 1991.[1]

Facebook: Josiah De Disciple

Twitter: Josiah De Disciple

e-mail: josiahdedisciplebookings@gmail.com

Career

On 30 April 2021, Josiah De Disciple released Spirits of Makoela, Vol. 2: The Reintroduction. On the album, Josiah de Disciple did not enlist popular names but opted to work with new and upcoming artists which included Badimo on the title track, Spirits of Makoela, Cecil M on Moratuwa, Jessica LM on Khuzeka, and Rams De Violionist on Violin Blues. The only established artist on the album was Kabza De Small who produced Sponono which features Fency, and Manuel.[2]

Discography

Albums

Spirit Of Makoela Vol. 2 (The Reintroduction) (2021)