'''Josiah Hungwe''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$99,511.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Josiah Hungwe''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Josiah Hungwe is the fromer Minister of State for Masvingo and a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) .He was appointed as the country's first ever Minister for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education in 2013.He was later upgraded to a cabinet Minister in the newly formed Ministry of Pscychomotor ,when Zanu-PF got their electoral victory.

Background

He worked as Provincial Governor for Masvingo for some time until he was removed under allegations of leaking secrets to the U.S. Embassy[1] alongside his wife and ex-Labour Minister July Moyo. He also worked as an ex-Labour Minister before he became a governor. In 2013 he became the first ever Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education with this he begun consultations on transforming the country’s education system, four months after his appointment.The need to impart vocational skills training simultaneously with academics to school children was born out of the recommendations of a 1999 government inquiry into education led by former University of Zimbabwe professor, Caiaphas Nziramasanga..The Nziramasanga Commission which sought to evaluate the educational requirements of the country observed that the national core-curriculum was inclined towards academics and recommended the introduction of vocational skills training in secondary schools.[1]

The Psychomotor Ministry

Being the first ever minister of this ministry Josiah Hungwe began consultations addressed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education on how to introduce vocational skills to school children as early as possible.

“Education must be seen to be practical and be able to help the holder; we want to correct that,” said Hungwe.

He also proclaimed that this could reduce the high percentage of unemployment in the country . With huge plans to also engulf the sports and arts fields , Hungwe had great plans for his Ministry but said that even at university level there is still need for resources to be focused on the learning of these skills instead of directing them to other faculties.[1].

CDE Josiah Hungwe planned to revolutionize the education system. At a regional meeting on Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) and suistainable development

In Zimbabwe, the office responsible for Psychomotor Activities in Education is expected to provide a central coordinating role to ensure there is coordinated approach to implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on mainstreaming of psychomotor concept at all levels of learning,” Cde Hungwe said.

Praise to Mnangagwa Faction

Hungwe is known to be Emmerson Mnangagwa's staunch supporter and as he has been quoted on numerous occasions equating the former Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe MP and current Vice President to Jesus Christ and also called him “son of God”. At one point Hungwe addressed Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko as second vice president during introductions to the university students.[2]

Bleak political future after Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu Pf

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Josiah Hungwe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

