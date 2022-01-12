Difference between revisions of "Josiah Makombe"

Josiah Makombe is a Zimbabwean politician and the former Mayor of Gweru.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

In 2016, the Gweru Town Clerk, Mr Daniel Matawu was dismissed by Minister Saviour Kasukuwere. He was dismissed by the Council after he was found guilty of 15 counts of gross incompetence, inefficiency in the performance of his work, substantial neglect of duty, conduct that is inconsistent with the fulfilment of his job by a tribunal set by the Gweru Commission. He had worked for Gweru for 37 years.

High Court Judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled in March that Mr Matawu be reinstated as town clerk. His suspension was nullified, and his subsequent disciplinary hearing, which resulted in his dismissal, was deemed illegal.

The local authority gave Mr Matawu a salary backpay of $4 500 per month backdating to 2016 and gave him the same amount for the months that were left to complete his tenure which was due to expire in 2021. He approached the Labour Court to nullify his salary reduction from $9 000 to $ 4 500. If successful, cumulatively his salaries plus annual benefits amount to more than $216 000. He will also get a vehicle, residential and commercial stands as part of the package. Cumulatively, Mr Matawu will get a $406 000 once-off payment (terminal benefits and salary backdating to 2016).

Gweru mayor councillor Josiah Makombe last week confirmed that Gweru City Council had resolved its long-standing impasse with Mr Matawu amicably and have agreed to buy out his contract and give him an exit package. [1]