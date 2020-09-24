Difference between revisions of "Josphat Hozheri"

Josphat Hozheri





Career

He worked with artistes that were coming from a zero background but are now household names, the likes of Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Victor Kunonga, to mention but a few. He has also held successful festivals with the thrust of pushing the Zimbabwean brand. He did the Winter Jazz festival for 12 consecutive years when he was at Jazz 105 and so many great names came from this initiative, the likes of Victor Kunonga, Alexio Kawara and Jababvu Drive. He also hosted a number of international artistes in the mould of Ringo, Tsepo Tshola and Jimmy Dludlu.[1]

Business

Besides being a promoter Josh is also into farming after benefitting from the Land Reform Programme. He is into poultry production and also distribute stock feed for Country Feeds as one of their agents. He also owns shops in Glen View and in Chivhu where he comes from.