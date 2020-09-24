Josh Hozheri had his Bluffhill house auctioned after he failed to settle a debt in August 2014. It was auctioned by Ruby Auctions on behalf of the Central African Building Society (CABS).<ref name="herald">Farai Kuvirimirwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/latest-music-promoter-loses-house-to-bank/], ''The Herald, Published: 15 August, 2014, Accessed: 24 September, 2020''</ref>

Hozheri was the proprietor of Ice & Fire Pamuzinda formerly Pamuzinda Highway Xscape. He also owned Jazz 105 which was also closed in 2014 after he failed to maintain it and two years later he opened a new joint, Time & Jazz Cafe in [[Harare]].

Besides being a promoter Josh is also into farming after benefitting from the Land Reform Programme. He is into poultry production and also distribute stock feed for Country Feeds as one of their agents. He also owns shops in Glen View and in [[Chivhu]] where he comes from.

He worked with artistes that were coming from a zero background but are now household names, the likes of [[Jah Prayzah]], [[ Sulumani Chimbetu]], [[Victor Kunonga]], to mention but a few. He has also held successful festivals with the thrust of pushing the Zimbabwean brand. He did the Winter Jazz festival for 12 consecutive years when he was at [[Jazz 105]] and so many great names came from this initiative, the likes of Victor Kunonga, [[Alexio Kawara]] and Jababvu Drive. He also hosted a number of international artistes in the mould of Ringo, Tsepo Tshola and Jimmy Dludlu.<ref name="sundaymail">Prince Mushawevato, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/experiences-have-made-me-wiser-hozheri], ''The Sunday Mail, Published: 1 July, 2018, Accessed: 24 September, 2020''</ref>

Veteran music promoter and chairman of the Zimbabwe Music and Arts Promoters Association Josh Hozheri blasted local musicians for their arrogance and lack of humility during a gathering to honour the late [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] at the [[National Sports Stadium]] in January 2019. He did not mince his words; "Nzou fambai zvakanaka, tinokumbirawo kuti mutiudzire ana [[Sulumani Chimbetu]], [[Seh Calaz]], [[Jah Prayzah]] vazvininipise.(Please tell the artistes to be humble like you were). “You (Mtukudzi) we would pay you after the show but the current crop of artistes do not agree. You would come to the show alone with no bodyguards but the current crop of artistes come with hordes of bodyguards,” lamented Hozheri.<ref name="mailandtelegraph"> [https://mailandtelegraph.com/2019/01/26/local-musicians-are-arrogant-hozheri/], ''Mail & Telegraph, Published: 26 January, 2019, Accessed: 24 September, 2020''</ref>

Josphat Hozheri

Josphat Hozheri is a veteran Zimbabwean music and events promoter known in the showbiz as "Big Josh". He is a famed entertainment entrepreneur.

Background

Career

Business

Trivia

Picture Gallery

Josh Hozheri

References