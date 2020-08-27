Difference between revisions of "Josphat Nzombe"

In July 2018, Josphat Nzombe was elected to Ward 8 Chiredzi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 1085 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chiredzi Town Council with 1085 votes, beating Gift Chigidhi, independent with 626 votes, Tsungirai Rungwave of MDC-Alliance with 505 votes, Simon Makuvise of MDC-T with 116 votes and Charly Lovemore Sikwila, independent with 96 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

