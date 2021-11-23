In July 2018, Josphat Sande was elected to Ward 34 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1486 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Pfura RDC with 1486 votes, beating Fungai Mavhura of MDC Alliance with 329 votes, Eunice Mukonzi of PRC with 153 votes, and Lackson Tauro of NPF with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

