In July 2018, Josphat Sande was elected to Ward 34 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1486 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 34 Pfura RDC with 1486 votes, beating Fungai Mavhura of MDC Alliance with 329 votes, Eunice Mukonzi of PRC with 153 votes, and Lackson Tauro of NPF with 22 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020