<blockquote>"These days I am no longer selective since Covid-19 has eroded our earnings in the creative sector. I’m now earning a living from menial jobs and I’m no longer selective as we you do before due to pride. Takungoti chamuka inyama because you will starve the family to death if you don’t work hard and embrace change"</blockquote>

In an article published on 15 December 2021 by [[H-Metro]], Josphat Somanje was reported to be earning a living through menial jobs. Somanje said:

Josphat broke into mainstream music alongside his late brother [[Daiton Somanje]] with whom he had co-founded the group, [[Pengaudzoke]]. The group churned out hits such as "Yangu itsaona" which received widespread airplay on ZBC TV.<ref name="nehanda">Yeukai Karengeza [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/02/01/please-hire-me-begs-josphat-somanje/ Please hire me begs Josphat Somanje], ''The Herald'', Published: February 1, 2014, Retrieved: April 8, 2015</ref> After several successes as Pengaudzoke, Josphat parted ways with his brother and went on to launch solo career. As a solo artist, he did not make an impact on the music scene and even the release of his album titled "Tele4nic" did not help matters either.<ref name="nehanda"/> Although there were please by members of the public and their fans for the brothers to reunite, they did not reunite. Josphat was also reported to have fallen on hard times which had forced him to "beg" others artists to contract him as a supporting act. As a solo artist, Josphat managed to release 12 albums.

Josphat Somanje is a Zimbabwean musician who specialises in Sungura music.

Background

He was born in Marondera in 1968 to Ali Somanje (father), Roda Kauzira (mother).[1] He attended several schools due to the fact that his parents were always moving. He completed his secondary education at Saint Francis Cikwaka before completing a diploma in electrical engineering at Harare Polytechnic College.

Career

Josphat broke into mainstream music alongside his late brother Daiton Somanje with whom he had co-founded the group, Pengaudzoke. The group churned out hits such as "Yangu itsaona" which received widespread airplay on ZBC TV.[2] After several successes as Pengaudzoke, Josphat parted ways with his brother and went on to launch solo career. As a solo artist, he did not make an impact on the music scene and even the release of his album titled "Tele4nic" did not help matters either.[2] Although there were please by members of the public and their fans for the brothers to reunite, they did not reunite. Josphat was also reported to have fallen on hard times which had forced him to "beg" others artists to contract him as a supporting act. As a solo artist, Josphat managed to release 12 albums.

Somanje said he was repairing electrical gadgets.[3]

Discography

Sango Remichero (2002)

Kudya Kwenzeve (2003)

Ndozvazviri (2004)

Nhengure (2005)

Tele4nic (2012)

Upile

Awards

Song of the Year

Video of the Year

Controvesy

The musician was once arrested on allegations of having raped his wife eight times. It was reported that he forced his wife to have anal sex with him eight times and threatened to force his wife out of their matrimonial home if she refused.[4] The matter became public knowledge after his wife reported the alleged incidents to Marondera Central Police Station. There were also reports that after having been denied conjugal right by his wife, Somanje allegedly slept with a mentally challenged woman.[5] The musician was also said to have been caught red-handed by his wife while he was in the company of another woman in a room which had been reserved for him at Harare Polytechnic

Trivia

Josphat is an electrical technician.

Videos

JOSPHAT SOMANJE-MUKARANGA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)2009

Pengaudzoke - Tsaona

THIS TIME HAULUME - JOSPHAT SOMANJE

Josphat Somanje - Hope Dzeumambo.wmv















