Difference between revisions of "Joy Pedzisayi Makumbe"

Joy Pedzisayi Makumbe is a Zimbabwean engineer and Permanent Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities.

Education

She holds undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in civil engineering and business management.[1]

Career

In December 2020, she replaced Engineer Theodius Chinyanga, who was reassigned to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Her appointment was approved by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Before her appointment as Permanent Secretary, Makumbe worked for twenty years in the private sector where she acquired experience in infrastructure development. She worked in countries such as Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Tanzania in support of private and public-funded residential development projects.[1]