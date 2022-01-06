Joy Television popularly known as Joy TV was Zimbabwe's first privately-owned broadcasting station.

Background

Joy TV was leasing TV2, a second station owned by ZBC. The ZBC began leasing TV2 to Joy TV in July 1997. Joy TV was permitted to broadcast daily from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local time).[1]

Government Interferrence

The station was plagued by numerous challenges, including direct interference from the government. For example, the station was ordered to drop the BBC news bulletin from its daily broadcast. Joy TV was also restricted from airing local news with the exception of musicals and apolitical documentaries.

Closure=

Joy TV was closed down on 31 May 2002 after its lease agreement with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) was cancelled on the grounds that the agreement violated the 2001 Broadcasting Services Act. Acting chief executive officer of the ZBC, Jennifer Tanyanyiwa, said in a statement on 22 April 2002 that the Broadcasting Services Act prohibited the corporation from leasing out its second channel.

Ownership

When Joy TV first aired it was owned by Flame Lily Broadcasting Limited. In 2018 when news of a relaunch was announced, the station was said to be owned by Joy Media Incorporated (JMI).[1][2]

Reopening News

In December 2018 there were reports that Joy Media Incorporated (JMI) had partnered with the ZimbabweBroadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and to re-launch Joy TV within the first quarter of 2019. In a joint statement, JMI and ZBC said Joy TV would run as a 24-hour family entertainment channel airing local and foreign content.[2][3]

The relaunch did not happen because the move was blocked by the cabinet, according to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.[4]