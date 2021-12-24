Joyce Kapota

Joyce Kapota is a Zimbabwean sports administrator and consultant. Kapota is the former public relations manager of CAPS United Football Club.

Education

Kapota is a graduate of the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy, which is run by the Anita White Foundation, in partnership with the University of Chichester.

Her group project, titled Research on Quality of Governance for football Associations in Africa was adjudged to be the best during her FIFA-CIES stint at the Nelson Mandela University, in South Africa, in 2018.

Joyce Kapota graduated from her FIFA sport management studies and is part of the FIFA Universities network. She is also a ZIFA Level 1 coach and holds a FIFA grassroots qualification.

Kapota is on B2 level French language proficiency and, has travelled with teams as a French translator.[1][2]

Career

On 3 September 2021, Kapota launched a sports consultancy entity called Amor’ Sport. She said the aim of Amor' Sport was to introduce new services and products to Zimbabwean sport, such as concierge services for clubs, and professional translation services for languages such as French, Arabic and Portuguese.

Kapota is a panellist on the Annual National Sports Awards where she serves as vice-chairperson. She travelled with FC Platinum during their CAF campaign in Tunisia as a translator in 2019.[1]

In December 2021, she was appointed in the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.