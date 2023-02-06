Difference between revisions of "Joyce Makonya"
'''Joyce Makonya''' is a
'''Joyce Makonya''' is a politician who is also [[MDC Alliance]] [[Manicaland]] Proportional Representative Member of Parliament. She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party. <ref name="NZ">Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mdc-alliance-mps-defy-chamisa-order-to-dump-parly-business/], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 15 May, 2020, Accessed: 15 May, 2020''</ref>
==Video==
==Video==
Joyce Makonya said she was removed from the party WhatsApp group because she comes from Manicaland with Douglas Mwonzora. Makonya said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removed Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWQLv8_dUXA</youtube>
<youtube width="320" height="180">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWQLv8_dUXA</youtube>
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Female Politicians, Politicians]]
[[Category:Female Politicians, Politicians]]
|Joyce Makonya
|Born
|December 13, 1974
Rusape, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|St Joseph Primary School
|Alma mater
|St Joseph Secondary School
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|2000 to Current
|Employer
|Parliament of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|MDC Alliance
Joyce Makonya is a politician who is also MDC Alliance Manicaland Proportional Representative Member of Parliament. She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 13 December 1974 in Rusape.
School / Education
Primary: St Joseph Primary School, Wedza.
Secondary: St Joseph Secondary School.
Service/Career
She joined the MDC under Morgan Tsvangirai in 2000 at its inception where she held different positions in the party. She has been an MP since 2013 - she was elected MP for Manicaland on a Proportional Representation ticket.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
After the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018, she joined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance. Joyce Makonya then dumped the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe. When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removed Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.[2]
Video
Joyce Makonya said she was removed from the party WhatsApp group because she comes from Manicaland with Douglas Mwonzora. Makonya said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removed Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.