After the death of Tsvangirai in '''February 2018''', she joined the [[Nelson Chamisa]] led [[ MDC Alliance ]]. ''' Joyce Makonya ''' then dumped the main MDC faction led by [[ Nelson Chamisa ]] and joined the smaller faction led by [[Thokozani Khupe]]. When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the [[Supreme Court]] ruling which ruled that MDC-T should go back to its ''' 2014 ''' structures which automatically removed Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.<ref name="Zimbabwe Mail"> [https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/politics/watch-another-mdc-mp-ditches-chamisa-and-joins-khupe/], ''The Zimbabwe Mail, Published: 14 May, 2020, Accessed: 15 May, 2020''</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

She joined the [[MDC]] under [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] in '''2000''' at its inception where she held different positions in the party. She has been an MP since '''2013''' - she was elected MP for [[Manicaland]] on a Proportional Representation ticket.

Joyce Makonya was born on 13 December 1974 in [[Rusape]] . She is the MDC Manicaland Proportional Representative MP after being with the opposition party since 2000 .

'''Joyce Makonya''' is a politician who is also [[MDC Alliance]] [[Manicaland]] Proportional Representative Member of [[ Parliament ]] . She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party. <ref name="NZ">Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mdc-alliance-mps-defy-chamisa-order-to-dump-parly-business/], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 15 May, 2020, Accessed: 15 May, 2020''</ref>

'''Joyce Makonya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician who is also [[MDC Alliance]] [[Manicaland]] Proportional Representative Member of Parliament in the National Assembly . She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party.<ref name="NZ">Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mdc-alliance-mps-defy-chamisa-order-to-dump-parly-business/], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 15 May, 2020, Accessed: 15 May, 2020''</ref>

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1974 in Rusape.

School / Education

Primary: St Joseph Primary School, Wedza.

Secondary: St Joseph Secondary School.



Service/Career

After the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018, she joined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance. Joyce Makonya then dumped the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe. When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removed Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.[2]

Video

References