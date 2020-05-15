Difference between revisions of "Joyce Makonya"
|Joyce Makonya
|Born
|December 13, 1974
Rusape, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|St Joseph Primary School
|Alma mater
|St Joseph Secondary School
|Occupation
|Politician
|Years active
|2000 to Current
|Employer
|Parliament of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|MDC Alliance
Joyce Makonya is a Zimbabwean politician who is also MDC Alliance Manicaland Proportional Representative Member of Parliament in the National Assembly. She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party.[1]
Background
Joyce Makonya was born on 13 December 1974 in Rusape. She is the MDC Manicaland Proportional Representative MP after being with the opposition party since 2000.
Career
She joined the MDC Party under Morgan Tsvangirai in 2000 at its inception where she held different positions in the party. After the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018, she joined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance which she was elected MP for Manicaland on a Proportional Representation ticket. She has been an MP since 2013.