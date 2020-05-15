Difference between revisions of "Joyce Makonya"

MDC Alliance legislator Joyce Makonya says she was removed from party WhatsApp group because she comes from Manicaland with [[Douglas Mwonzora]]. Makonya said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled out that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removes Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.

The MDC Alliance legislator Joyce Makonya has dumped the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by [[Thokozani Khupe]]. When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the [[Supreme Court]] ruling which ruled out that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removes Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.<ref name="Zimbabwe Mail"> [https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/politics/watch-another-mdc-mp-ditches-chamisa-and-joins-khupe/], ''The Zimbabwe Mail, Published: 14 May, 2020, Accessed: 15 May, 2020''</ref>

She joined the MDC Party under [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] in 2000 at its inception where she held different positions in the party. After the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018, she joined the [[Nelson Chamisa]] led [[MDC Alliance]] which she was elected MP for [[Manicaland]] on a Proportional Representation ticket. She has been an MP since 2013.

Joyce Makonya is a Zimbabwean politician who is also MDC Alliance Manicaland Proportional Representative Member of Parliament in the National Assembly. She is known for dumping the MDC Alliance, the party that she was associated with to be an MP in Parliament after vowing that she will not disengage from Parliamentary business as decided by her party.[1]

Background

Joyce Makonya was born on 13 December 1974 in Rusape. She is the MDC Manicaland Proportional Representative MP after being with the opposition party since 2000.

Career

She joined the MDC Party under Morgan Tsvangirai in 2000 at its inception where she held different positions in the party. After the death of Tsvangirai in February 2018, she joined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance which she was elected MP for Manicaland on a Proportional Representation ticket. She has been an MP since 2013.

Video

References