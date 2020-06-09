Difference between revisions of "Joyce Moyo"

In July 2018, Joyce Moyo was elected to Ward 12 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1238 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Kadoma Municipality with 1238 votes, beating Jestinos Madzingira of Zanu-PF with 613 votes and Inosent Nyikadzino Foto of PRC with 101 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

