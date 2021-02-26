Difference between revisions of "Joyce Ndlovu"

In July 2018, Joyce Ndlovu was elected to Ward 2 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3992 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Bulawayo Municipality with 3992 votes, beating Mathew Blessing Mutavavi of Zanu PF with 2074 votes, Joubert Mangena of MDC-T with 830 votes, Cecil John Cripwell, independent with 490 votes, Barbra Gatsi of NPF with 257 votes, Pesi Mafusi of PRC with 219 votes, Nairobi Tshili of ZAPU with 205 votes, Patson Ncube of M.R.P. with 180 votes and Grace Mubanda of PPPZ with 57 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

