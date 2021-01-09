Difference between revisions of "Joyful Praise Choir"

Joyful Praise Choir (JPC) is a popular contemporary gospel group based in Gweru.

Evolution And Development

The choir was founded in 2013 by Gamaliel Madindi. The group became popular following their hit song Ngoro Yeminana in 2018. Their first two attempts at recording live DVDs in 2014 and 2015 flopped. [1]

Albums

Jesus’ Love (2016)

Jesus Saves (2018)

Videos

Ngoro Yeminana Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi

Pese Pese Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi

References