Difference between revisions of "Joyful Praise Choir"

(Created page with "'''Joyful Praise Choir (JPC)''' is a popular contemporary gospel group based in Gweru. ==Evolution And Development== The choir was founded in 2013 by Gamaliel Madindi. T...")
Revision as of 10:05, 9 January 2021

Joyful Praise Choir (JPC) is a popular contemporary gospel group based in Gweru.

Evolution And Development

The choir was founded in 2013 by Gamaliel Madindi. The group became popular following their hit song Ngoro Yeminana in 2018. Their first two attempts at recording live DVDs in 2014 and 2015 flopped. [1]

Albums

  • Jesus’ Love (2016)
  • Jesus Saves (2018)

Videos

Ngoro Yeminana Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi
Pese Pese Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi

References

  1. JPC’s rise an inspiration, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 9, 2021
