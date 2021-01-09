Difference between revisions of "Joyful Praise Choir"

Joyous Praise Chior's first DVD in 2013 never came out, after they used an amateur studio and they lost everything. In 2014 they recorded ''Zvangu Zvaita'' with [[Mono Mukundu]].<ref name="S">Brighton Zhawi, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/joyful-praise-on-steady-rise Joyful Praise on steady rise], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: October 6, 2019, Retrieved: January 9, 2021</ref>

The choir was founded in 2013 by Gamaliel Madindi. The group became popular following their hit song ''Ngoro Yeminana'' in 2018. Their first two attempts at recording live DVDs in 2014 and 2015 flopped. <ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/jpcs-rise-an-inspiration/ JPC’s rise an inspiration], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 9, 2021</ref>

Joyful Praise Choir (JPC) is a popular contemporary gospel group based in Gweru.

Evolution And Development

Albums

Zvangu Zvaita (2014)

Jesus’ Love (2016)

Jesus Saves (2018)

Videos

Ngoro Yeminana Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi

Pese Pese Joyfull Praise Choir ft Rudo Tania Madindi