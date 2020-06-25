Difference between revisions of "Judith Kaulem"

Judith Kaulem

Judith Kaulem is a seasoned development and social policy analyst who has more than fifteen years of experience. In her capacity as Executive Director for the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust, Judith has worked extensively in the area of poverty, gender and human development research. Between 2004 and 2006 Judith was responsible for the coordination of the research towards the production of the Zimbabwe Human Development Report on Gender and HIV/AIDS. Judith Holds a Master of Education Degree in Adult Education from the University of Zimbabwe and several professional qualifications relevant for her present role and beyond. She possess key competencies in areas of Organizational strategy development and management, Social and economic Research Analysis, Project design and management, Leadership skills, Capacity building in policy advocacy, Institutional capacity assessment and development, Facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogues and negotiating partnerships, Design and implementation of training programmes, Gender analysis and mainstreaming and Participatory methodologies for community development ( PRAs).