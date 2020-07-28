Difference between revisions of "Judith Makwanya"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Judith Makwanya''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. She received a loan of US$35,984.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Judith Makwanya''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

''' Judith Makwanya ''' joined ZBC on ''' 1 June 1990 ''' . She rose through the ranks finally become Diplomatic correspondent. She would often travel with the President of Zimbabwe on foreign trips.

''' Makwanya ''' did her O and A levels at St Davids Girls High in [[Mutare]] between ''' 1977 ''' and ''' 1982 ''' . Between ''' 1983 ''' and ''' 1989 ''' she was in the USSR at Minsk State University where she obtained a Master of Arts in Journalism.

Judith Makwanya was a Zimbabwean journalist and broadcaster with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). She is most known for having worked for ZBC for decades. At the time of her death, she was a Diplomatic Correspondent.

Makwanya died on 11 March 2019 aged 55.

Background and Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Judith Makwanya was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sanctions

Makwanya was one of the journalists (together with other state media journalists Reuben Barwe, Pikirayi Deketeke, Caesar Zvayi, Munyaradzi Huni and Happison Muchechetere) who were placed under targeted sanctions by the European Union following the fast track land reform in the 2000s. The sanctions were only lifted in February 2012 after a review.

References