Judith Muzhavazhi
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Judith Muzhavazhi is an MDC-T politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.

Personal Details

Born: 30 August 1975.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Masvingo
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Abigail Huni Memory Munochinzwa Annah Rungani
Hlengiwe Sibanda Judith Muzhavazhi Yeukai Simbanegavi
Gloria Shumba Machirarwa Mugidho Monica Chigudu
Ladwina Gonye Esnath Rwambiwa Angeline Chipato
Judith Chizambe Hildah Mabika Clara Shumba
Sifelani Moyo Fungai Maisva Susan Majatame

Events

Further Reading

