| [[Abigail Huni]] || '''Memory Munochinzwa''' || '''[[Annah Rungani]]'''
| [[Abigail Huni]] || '''Memory Munochinzwa''' || '''[[Annah Rungani]]'''
| [[Hlengiwe Sibanda]] || '''Judith Muzhavazhi''' || '''[[Yeukai Simbanegavi]]'''
| [[Gloria Shumba]] || [[Machirarwa Mugidho]] || '''[[Monica Chigudu]]'''
| [[Gloria Shumba]] || [[Machirarwa Mugidho]] || '''[[Monica Chigudu]]'''
|Judith Muzhavazhi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Judith Muzhavazhi is an MDC-T politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.
Personal Details
Born: 30 August 1975.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
