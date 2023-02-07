|
'''Judith Muzhavazhi''' is
a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Propotional Representation Constituency]]. |+
'''Judith Muzhavazhi''' is MDC-T . was elected parliamentin 2013[[]].
Judith Muzhavazhi was born on 30 August 1975 in |+
30 August 1975
|−
|+
{{#seo:
|title=
About Judith Muzhavazhi - Pindula, Local Knowledge |+
|title=Judith Muzhavazhi
|keywords=
Wikipedia Judith Muzhavazhi |+
|keywords=
|description=
|Judith Muzhavazhi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Judith Muzhavazhi is an MDC-T politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.
Personal Details
Born: 30 August 1975.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
References