

Judith Ncube also known as Judith Mkwanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF party. She is the current Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution. On 1 December 2021, Ncube was appointed as a Zanu-PF Politburo member representing Bulawayo province.

2008 House Bombing

Unidentified attackers petrol-bombed Ncube's home in 2008 when she was a Zanu-PF aspiring parliamentary candidate for Emakhandeni. Some windows were shattered while no one was injured.[1] Commenting on the incident to SADC Election Observers in 2008, Judith Ncube said:

"Maybe I am a threat, I don't know. Maybe I am a threat. I can only walk tall in believing that my presence is being felt."

[2]

Political Career

In September 2018, Ncube was appointed Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[3]

On 1 December 2021, Judith Ncube was appointed as a Zanu-PF politburo member representing Bulawayo province.[4]