| era                =  
 
| employer          =  
 
| organization      = [[Zanu-PF]]
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 
| known_for          = Being a politician
 
| predecessor        = [[Angeline Masuku]]
 
| successor          =  
 
| party              = [[Zanu-PF]]
 
| movement          =  
 
| opponents          =  
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Judith Ncube, Judith Ncube Biography, Judith Ncube Political Career, Judith Mkwanda
 
|description=  
|description= Judith Ncube also known as Judith Mkwanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF party. She is the current Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution. On 1 December 2021, Ncube was appointed as a Zanu-PF Politburo member representing Bulawayo province.
 
|image= Minister-Judith-Ncube.jpg
 
|image_alt= Judith Ncube Biography
 
Judith Ncube
Judith Ncube Biography
Other namesJudith Mkwanda
Known forBeing a politician
TitleMinister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution
TermSeptember 2018-
PredecessorAngeline Masuku
Political partyZanu-PF


Judith Ncube also known as Judith Mkwanda is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF party. She is the current Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution. On 1 December 2021, Ncube was appointed as a Zanu-PF Politburo member representing Bulawayo province.

2008 House Bombing

Unidentified attackers petrol-bombed Ncube's home in 2008 when she was a Zanu-PF aspiring parliamentary candidate for Emakhandeni. Some windows were shattered while no one was injured.[1] Commenting on the incident to SADC Election Observers in 2008, Judith Ncube said:

"Maybe I am a threat, I don't know. Maybe I am a threat. I can only walk tall in believing that my presence is being felt."

[2]

Political Career

In September 2018, Ncube was appointed Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[3]

On 1 December 2021, Judith Ncube was appointed as a Zanu-PF politburo member representing Bulawayo province.[4]

References

  1. Candidate's home bombed, News24, Published: March 29, 2008, Retrieved: November 30, 2021
  2. ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe ruling party candidate's house bombed, Reuters, Published: April 13, 2008, Retrieved: December 2, 2021
  3. Appointment of Cabinet Ministers, The Herald,
  4. President Mnangagwa Reshuffles The ZANU PF Politburo, Pindula News, Published: December 1, 2021, Retrieved: December 2, 2021
