Difference between revisions of "Judith Ngwende"

In July 2018, Judith Ngwende was elected to Ward 22 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 846 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Makoni RDC with 846 votes, beating Vitalis Sachikonye of Zanu-PF with 510 votes and Newton Chipumha of NCA with 29 votes. [1]

