Difference between revisions of "Judith Sibanda"

In July 2018, Judith Sibanda was elected to Ward 24 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1451 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Binga RDC with 1451 votes, beating Elias Sibanda of Zanu-PF with 545 votes and Mackson Mwembe of ZIPP with 69 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

