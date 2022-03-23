Difference between revisions of "Judith Tobaiwa"
Latest revision as of 07:31, 23 March 2022
|Judith Tobaiwa
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Parents
Judith Tobaiwa is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
Background
Her father was the late Kwekwe deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa. Tobaiwa's father also served as the mayor of Kwekwe from 2008 to 2013. Judith Tobaiwa's father died in July 2021 after he tested positive for Covid-19.[1] Tobaiwa dismissed reports her father died from covid-19 saying he died from prostate cancer aged 76.
Judith Tobaiwa has four siblings.[2]
Education
Judith Tobaiwa has a qualification from Kwekwe Polytechnic College.[3]
Political Career
She was a member of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) Kwekwe Polytechnic chapter. Tobaiwa then joined the MDC-T structures as a ward treasurer in Kwekwe. At the time she also became the personal assistant (PA) to the MP for Kwekwe Central constituency Blessing Chebundo. She said she learnt a lot during the time she was Chebundo’s PA. From there on, Tobaiwa became a ward leader, then district leader and the MDC Alliance national deputy youth Treasurer.[3]
In October 2020, Judith Tobaiwa won the primary election and the right to represent the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) as its parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election. She out-polled former MP, Blessing Chebundo and Government of National Unity Health Minister, Dr Henry Madzorera.[4]
References
- ↑ Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Dies, MewZimbabwe.com, Published: July 22, 2021, Retrieved: February 25, 2022
- ↑ Freedom Mupanedemo, Kwekwe deputy mayor dies, The Herald, Published: July 23, 2021, Retrieved: March 23, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Cliff Chiduku, It’s time for generational renewal: Tobaiwa, NewsDay, Published: October 19, 2020, Retrieved: February 25, 2022
- ↑ Chebundo Loses MDC Alliance Kwekwe Central Primary Elections, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: October 12, 2020, Retrieved: February 25, 2022