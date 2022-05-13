In October 2020, Judith Tobaiwa won the primary election and the right to represent the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) as its parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election. She out-polled former MP, [[Blessing Chebundo]] and [[Government of National Unity]] Health Minister, Dr [[Henry Madzorera]].<ref name = "N"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/chebundo-loses-mdc-alliance-kwekwe-central-primary-elections/ Chebundo Loses MDC Alliance Kwekwe Central Primary Elections], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: October 12, 2020, Retrieved: February 25, 2022</ref>

Judith Tobaiwa is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Personal Details

Her father was the late Kwekwe deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa. Her father served as the mayor of Kwekwe from 2008 to 2013. Her father died in July 2021 after he tested positive for Covid-19.[1] Tobaiwa dismissed reports her father died from covid-19 saying he died from prostate cancer aged 76.

Judith Tobaiwa has four siblings.[2]

School / Education

Judith Tobaiwa has a qualification from Kwekwe Polytechnic College.[3]

Service / Career

She was a member of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) Kwekwe Polytechnic chapter. Tobaiwa then joined the MDC-T structures as a ward treasurer in Kwekwe. At the time she also became the personal assistant (PA) to the MP for Kwekwe Central constituency Blessing Chebundo. She said she learnt a lot during the time she was Chebundo’s PA. From there on, Tobaiwa became a ward leader, then district leader and the MDC Alliance national deputy youth Treasurer.[3]

In October 2020, Judith Tobaiwa won the primary election and the right to represent the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) as its parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election. She out-polled former MP, Blessing Chebundo and Government of National Unity Health Minister, Dr Henry Madzorera.[4]

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Judith Tobaiwa took 6 639 votes to win the Kwekwe Central constituency the Citizens Coalition for Change. [5]

Events

Further Reading