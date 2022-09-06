In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections ( March 2022 )]] , Judith Tobaiwa took 6 639 votes to win the Kwekwe Central constituency the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] . <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [ https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results ], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In '''October 2020''', '''Judith Tobaiwa''' won the primary election and the right to represent the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) as its parliamentary candidate for [[Kwekwe]] Central Constituency by-election. She out-polled former MP, [[Blessing Chebundo]] and [[Government of National Unity]] Health Minister, Dr [[Henry Madzorera]].<ref name="N"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/chebundo-loses-mdc-alliance-kwekwe-central-primary-elections/ Chebundo Loses MDC Alliance Kwekwe Central Primary Elections], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: October 12, 2020, Retrieved: February 25, 2022</ref>

Judith Tobaiwa is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Personal Details

Her father was the late Kwekwe deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa. Her father served as the mayor of Kwekwe from 2008 to 2013. Her father died in July 2021 after he tested positive for Covid-19.[1] Tobaiwa dismissed reports her father died from covid-19 saying he died from prostate cancer aged 76.

Judith Tobaiwa has four siblings.[2]

School / Education

Judith Tobaiwa has a qualification from Kwekwe Polytechnic College.[3]

Service / Career

She was a member of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) Kwekwe Polytechnic chapter. Tobaiwa then joined the MDC-T structures as a ward treasurer in Kwekwe. At the time she also became the personal assistant (PA) to the MP for Kwekwe Central constituency Blessing Chebundo. She said she learnt a lot during the time she was Chebundo’s PA. From there on, Tobaiwa became a ward leader, then district leader and the MDC Alliance national deputy youth Treasurer.[3]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:

Judith Tobaiwa of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,

of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes, John Mapurazi of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,

Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 165 votes,

Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.

Further Reading