Difference between revisions of "Julianah Chigariro"

In July 2018, Julianah Chigariro was elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1102 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality with 1102 votes, beating Gabriel Chigwida of Zanu-PF with 676 votes, Arikanjero Kamzimbi, independent with 81 votes, Funny Maachi of ZIPP with 41 votes, Jealous Mathosi, independent with 22 votes and Obey Chirozva of PRC with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]