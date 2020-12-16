Difference between revisions of "Julianah Chigariro"
Latest revision as of 09:26, 16 December 2020
In July 2018, Julianah Chigariro was elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1102 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality with 1102 votes, beating Gabriel Chigwida of Zanu-PF with 676 votes, Arikanjero Kamzimbi, independent with 81 votes, Funny Maachi of ZIPP with 41 votes, Jealous Mathosi, independent with 22 votes and Obey Chirozva of PRC with 18 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020