Difference between revisions of "Julianah Chigariro"

2018 – elected to Ward 5 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1102 votes, beating [[Gabriel Chigwida]] of Zanu-PF with 676 votes, [[Arikanjero Kamzimbi]], independent with 81 votes, [[Funny Maachi]] of ZIPP with 41 votes, [[Jealous Mathosi]], independent with 22 votes and [[Obey Chirozva]] of PRC with 18 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 5 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1102 votes, beating [[Gabriel Chigwida]] of Zanu-PF with 676 votes, [[Arikanjero Kamzimbi]], independent with 81 votes, [[Funny Maachi]] of ZIPP with 41 votes, [[Jealous Mathosi]], independent with 22 votes and [[Obey Chirozva]] of PRC with 18 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Julianah Chigariro was elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1102 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Kadoma Municipality with 1102 votes, beating Gabriel Chigwida of Zanu-PF with 676 votes, Arikanjero Kamzimbi, independent with 81 votes, Funny Maachi of ZIPP with 41 votes, Jealous Mathosi, independent with 22 votes and Obey Chirozva of PRC with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]